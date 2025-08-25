India, Fiji to strengthen cooperation in defence, says Modi after meeting Rabuka

NEW DELHI: India and Fiji on Monday agreed to deepen cooperation in defence and security and to work together for a peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific as talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka focused on ways to expand collaboration in areas ranging from agriculture to health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka during a joint press statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Monday. (HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)

Rabuka, who arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit, met Modi for wide-ranging discussions that covered security cooperation, the situation in the Pacific Islands and the wider Indo-Pacific, and other regional issues. In recent years, India has focused on forging closer ties with the Pacific Island states, among which Fiji has a larger economy and military, to counter China’s influence.

“We have decided to strengthen our cooperation in defence and security. An action plan has been prepared for this. India will provide cooperation in training and equipment, to improve Fiji’s maritime security,” Modi told a media interaction after his meeting with Rabuka.

“We are also ready to share our experience in cyber security and data protection,” he said, speaking in Hindi. Rabuka added that both countries want to promote peace, stability and development in the Indo-Pacific, and Fiji can only benefit from its relationship with India.

Modi said India perceives Fiji as a hub for its cooperation with Pacific Island nations. “Both our countries strongly support a free, open, inclusive, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. [Rabuka’s] vision of ‘Oceans of Peace’ is a very positive and forward-looking approach,” he said.

Among the measures agreed upon by the two sides to enhance defence cooperation are a port call by an Indian naval ship to Fiji this year, the creation of a post of defence attaché in the Indian mission in Suva and the gifting of two sea ambulances to Fiji’s military forces.

The defence attaché based in Fiji will also liaise with the other Pacific Island states. India will also help establish a cyber security training cell in Fiji.

Neena Malhotra, secretary (South) in the external affairs ministry, told a media briefing that the two countries already have a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation and the first meeting of a joint working group in this field was held in July.

“Our defence and security collaboration is focused on enhancing the maritime capabilities of Fiji by providing capacity building and training. There have been some requests for equipment, we are looking at that,” she said.

Rabuka stressed the significance of ensuring the security of Fiji’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and welcomed India’s assurance to extend assistance to meet the country’s security needs, according to a joint statement. He also welcomed the planned port call by an Indian warship, as this will enhance maritime cooperation.

Both leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation against terrorism and condemned in the strongest terms the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 civilians. They also reiterated zero tolerance for terrorism and “rejected double standards” on terror, the joint statement said.

“We are unanimous that terrorism is a huge challenge for the entire humanity. We express our gratitude to Prime Minister Rabuka and the government of Fiji for their cooperation and support in our fight against terrorism,” Modi said.

As part of its efforts to deepen relations with the Pacific Island states, several of which have sizeable populations of people of Indian-origin, India launched the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in 2014. Several Indian development initiatives aimed at the Pacific region are located in Fiji, such as the Sustainable Coastal and Ocean Research Institute and the IT Centre.

A 100-bed super-speciality hospital announced by the Indian side on Monday will be built and operated in Suva to cater to the Pacific region. Modi also said India will gift 12 agri-drones and two mobile soil testing labs to Fiji, even as he thanked Rabuka’s government for approving the sale of Indian ghee in the country.

The two sides finalised several agreements, including an MoU on the construction and operation of a super-specialty hospital in Fiji, an agreement on supply of medicines under the Janaushadhi Scheme, an MoU on cooperation in standards, an MoU on cooperation in skilling, an MoU on Indian grant aid for quick impact projects, and a declaration of intent for an agreement on migration and mobility.

Separate MoUs on cooperation were finalised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF), and the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) and Fiji Development Bank.