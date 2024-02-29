India flags 3 ‘reds’ in befitting reply to Pakistan at UN Human Rights Council

In a fiery exchange at the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council, India exercised its 'Right of Reply,' staunchly refuting Pakistan's allegations and highlighting its own concerns over Islamabad's track record on human rights. First Secretary Anupama Singh took the floor to address what she described as "flagrantly false accusations about India" made by Pakistan. First Secretary Anupama Singh exercising India's 'Right to Reply' at 55th UN Human Rights Council.

"With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false allegations against India," Singh said.

She reiterated India's stance on the status of Jammu and Kashmir, stating unequivocally that it is an integral part of India and any measures taken in the region are internal matters.

"The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and the constitutional measures taken by the Government of India to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are internal to India," the diplomat added.

In a sharp rebuke, Singh pointed out Pakistan's own human rights record, highlighting incidents of persecution against minorities, such as the brutal attacks on the Christian community in Jaranwala city in 2023. She also drew attention to Pakistan's support for UNSC-sanctioned terrorists, contrasting it with India's pluralistic ethos and democratic credentials.

"A country that has institutionalised the systemic persecution of its own minorities and has a truly abysmal human rights record, commenting on India, which is demonstrably making great strides in achieving economic progress and social justice, is not merely ironical but perverse."

"A glaring example was the large-scale brutality perpetrated against the minority Christian community in Jaranwala city, Pakistan in August 2023, when 19 churches were gutted and 89 Christian houses burnt down. Three, a country that hosts and even celebrates UNSC-sanctioned terrorists, commenting on India whose pluralistic ethos and democratic credentials are exemplars for the world, is a contrast for everyone to see," she went on to say.

Singh concluded by dismissing Pakistan's credibility, referencing its involvement in terrorism, economic struggles, and failure to serve its people's interests.

"We cannot pay any further attention to a country that speaks while being soaked in red – the red of the bloodshed from the terrorism it sponsors around the world; the red of its debt-riddled national balance sheets; and the red of the shame its own people feel for their government having failed to serve their actual interests," she said.

The 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council is taking place from February 26-April 5.

India had in August last year said that an environment free of terror and hostilities was imperative for normal ties with Pakistan.