India records 473 fresh Covid cases; active cases dip to 7,623

India recorded 473 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 7,623, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,839 with seven deaths which include one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,934).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,47,472 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.