'India greater than any entity’: Congress leader questions party, 25 allies over coalition name

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday questioned the need for the joint opposition to call itself ‘INDIA’ for next year's Lok Sabha polls, saying that the nation was ‘much greater’ than any person or entity.

Mukherjee, the daughter of late Congress stalwart and former President Pranab, made this observation even as she admitted that ‘INDIA’ was ‘creative and provocative.’

“I.N.D.I.A.-Creative & Provocative! But what if d alliance fails/ breaks up? News will be ‘INDIA fails, INDIA breaks up’?" she posted on Twitter.

She added: “No pol alliance/party/leader shd b made synonymous to the nation – literally or metamorphically! Our country India is much greater than any person or entity.”

Incidentally, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar one of the strongest backers of the opposition unity project, too, was reportedly upset over the coalition's name. His party, the Janata Dal (United), however, said there was no way Kumar would be upset over ‘small things.’

Joint opposition to be called ‘INDIA’

On Tuesday, addressing a press conference after the conclusion of their 2-day conclave in Bengaluru, the capital of Congress-ruled Karnataka, the parties revealed the name ‘INDIA’ – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance-- to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 general elections, when the saffron party, and prime minister Narendra Modi, will seek a third consecutive term at the Centre.

The opposition bloc held its first meeting in Patna on June 23, with Nitish Kumar playing the host. The third round will take place in Mumbai at an unspecified date.

