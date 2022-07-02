India hands over a 50-bed fully functional hospital to Tajikistan

Keeping up with its policy of developing infrastructure in friendly countries without any quid pro quo or collateral benefit, India on June11, 2022 handed over the India-Tajikistan Friendship Hospital (ITFH) at Bokhtar, near Dushanbe to the Tajik government.

The hospital was handed over to Tajikistan together with its entire complement of medical equipment, medicines, stores and support equipment, including an Operation Theatre, X-Ray machines, laboratories, critical care ambulances and administrative vehicles.

The ITFH which was renovated by Government of India and inaugurated in October 2014 is a fully-fledged 50-bedded hospital which had so far been rendering free-of-cost valuable medical services to both the Armed Forces and civilian populace of Tajikistan. India has invested considerable resources in the renovation and upkeep of the ITFH as well as day to day operations of the hospital.

Today, ITFH has an array of medical specialties including ENT, Surgery, Gynecology, Medicine, Pediatrics and Dental departments. It provided medical support to more than 100,000 patients over the last 8 years, including more than 2000 surgeries in the last 2 years alone.

A team of Indian Army doctors and medical staff provided various medical services to Tajik nationals and simultaneously trained Tajik doctors and medical staff. Over the last 8 years, the Indian complement of doctors and paramedic staff were brought down from 72 to 24 progressively and the local complement was increased.

This is an apt manifestation of India’s capacity-building approach wherein the facility is developed and training imparted to local experts/ professionals for long-term sustainability of the project including local employment.

India’s development partnership model takes into account the host country’s domestic priorities and requirements and is tailored to meet it in a manner and pace that the host government is comfortable with. There is no political mileage or commercial expectations envisaged while providing for such grant assistance.

India has also offered implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) in Central Asian countries including Tajikistan as part of the India-Central Asia Summit mechanism. Socio-economic projects that are quick gestation projects can be implemented under this mechanism on full grant assistance by Government of India. Separately, India has also offered a USD one billion Line

Of Credit under the India Central Asia Summit mechanism for the Central Asian countries. In addition, training courses are being provided to Tajik as well as other Central Asian nationals under the ITEC and ICCR programmes.

“India is fully confident that the Tajik doctors and management will

run the ITFH facility with the same effectiveness and efficiency as was done under the Indian management. ITFH will continue to be a symbol of the close and friendly relations between India and Tajikistan,” said a senior South Block official.

