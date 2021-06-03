India has administered 220 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India has administered over 220million coronavirus vaccine doses by Wednesday, June 2. During the day, the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for its vaccine policy for the 18-45 age group which the apex court called “arbitrary, irrational”.

The apex court said that the liberalised policy introduced on May 1 “conflicts with the constitutional balance of responsibilities between the Centre and states” and ordered the Centre to submit within two weeks “all relevant documents” that reflect how the strategy came about.





In what could give a boost to India’s massive vaccination drive, the Centre may provide indemnity to foreign vaccine makers, said people in the know.

In the newly added category of 18-45 year age group, 1,137,597 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on the day while 19,523 received their second dose.

Cumulatively, 22,540,803 persons in the 18-45 age group across 37 states/UTs have received their first dose and 59,052 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 1 million beneficiaries each of the age group 18-45 years.

Meanwhile, India added 134,154 new Covid cases on Thursday, while 2,887 deaths reported in the last 24 hours pushed its toll to 337,989, according to the Union health ministry data.