India has administered 240 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 240 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Wednesday, June 10, even as the Co-WIN portal was updated to allow corrections in vaccine certificates.

Meanwhile the US said it will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to share through the global COVAX alliance for donation to lower income countries and the African Union over the next year.

By 7pm on Wednesday, the number of doses administered was 242,479,167. This includes 10,012,624 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,911,311 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 16,471,228 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,751,277 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-60-year age group, 73,323,267 people have got their first dose and another 11,622,718 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 61,638,580 people have been administered their first dose while 19,534,203 have had their second dose as well.

In the 18-45 year age group, 1,924,924 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine and 86,450 got their second dose on Wednesday and cumulatively, 33,808,845 of this age group have had their first dose while 405,114 have got their second dose as well across the country.

As many as 3,131,759 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 2,837,572 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 294,187 beneficiaries received their second dose as well

Meanwhile, India saw a massive jump of 6,148 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, as the country’s death toll rose to 359,676, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) data showed on Thursday morning. This is the highest number of fatalities recorded in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic in a single day.