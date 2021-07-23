Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India has administered at least 420 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7pm on Thursday, 422,826,035 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,886,103 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

India had administered at least 420 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, July 22. Citing limited supply, Delhi government said Covishield jabs will be reserved for those due for their second dose until July-end.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 422,826,035 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,886,103 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,362,689 were given the first dose while 214,281 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 132,960,281 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 5,540,162 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Also Read | India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop to 35,342; nearly 500 deaths in 24 hours

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

As many as 35,342 new Covid cases and 38,740 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The cumulative positive cases now stand at 31,293,062, including 30,468,079 recoveries and 405,513 active cases. The country’s Covid death tally has reached 419,470, including 483 in the last 24 hours.

