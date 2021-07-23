Home / India News / India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 35,342; nearly 500 deaths in 24 hours
A doctor inspects a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) inside the classroom turned Covid-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 35,342; nearly 500 deaths in 24 hours

Active cases of Covid-19 also decreased by 3,881 and were logged at 405,513, accounting for 1.3 per cent of the total cases India has recorded. As many as 38,740 recoveries were witnessed in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 30,468,079 so far.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 10:30 AM IST

India on Friday saw a slight dip in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as it recorded 35,342 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's data showed. The country, however, saw its daily deaths spike after 483 fatalities were recorded by the health ministry, taking the toll to 419,470 so far.

A total of 16,68,561 tests were carried out on Thursday to detect the infection, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 45,29,39,545. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 per cent -- it has been less than three per cent for 32 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.14 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,04,68,079, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far in the country has reached 423.4 million.

Researchers from the Center for Global Development, Washington DC, and Harvard University scientifically analysed data and concluded that an estimated 4.9 million people in India may have died from Covid-19. The report was based on estimating “excess mortality”, the number of extra people who died compared with pre-crisis figures.

India, however, denied the study findings and said that the case fatality rate in the country remained largely unchanged during the peak of second wave of the pandemic.

