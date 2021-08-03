India has administered at least 477 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 477 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, August 2. In a related development, a study has revealed that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can effectively neutralise the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.

Johnson & Johnson also said on Monday that they were still in talks with the Centre over their Covid vaccine after the country’s drug regulator announced that the company had pulled its proposal seeking an accelerated approval for local trials.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Monday, 477,800,587 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,367,190 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,776,234 were given the first dose while 482,253 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 159,907,360 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 9,386,280 have received their second dose as well since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.