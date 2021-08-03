Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid in Maharashtra: Cong demands resuming local trains for vaccinated people
During the second wave of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government had put restrictions on local train travel fearing the spread of the virus.(Pratik Chorge/HT file photo)
mumbai news

Covid in Maharashtra: Cong demands resuming local trains for vaccinated people

"Local trains are a lifeline for several commuters in Mumbai. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, many people are already struggling with earning their livelihood, and with the halt in the local train service, they are unable to travel to their workplace," Mumbai congress chief Bhai Jagtap said.
ANI | , Mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 08:03 AM IST

As the Maharashtra government on Monday announced ease in the ongoing Covid restrictions in 22 districts of the state, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap demanded that the local train service should at least restart for those inoculated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

"Local trains are a lifeline for several commuters in Mumbai. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, many people are already struggling with earning their livelihood, and with the halt in the local train service, they are unable to travel to their workplace. Now as the number of positive cases is decreasing, the government must consider restarting local trains of those who have taken two doses of Covid vaccine," Jagtap said.

Local trains being the primary and the most convenient mode of transport in Mumbai and its suburban area, several train commuters associations and the general public are demanding restarting of the service for all.

During the second wave of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government had put restrictions on local train travel fearing the spread of the virus. Currently, the local trains are running only for staff related to essentials services.

