Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has administered at least 480 million Covid vaccines till now
india news

India has administered at least 480 million Covid vaccines till now

By 7pm on Tuesday, 484,181,676 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,151,891 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:19 PM IST
A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Motilal Nehru Medical College, in Prayagraj on August 3. (ANI)

India had administered at least 480 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, August 3. In what should cause alarm, the number of cases has started rising across the country, after nearly three months of a steady decline.

In China, all residents of Wuhan will be tested for the virus as three Delta variant cases were reported there.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 484,181,676 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,151,891 doses were administered on the day. Also, Uttar Pradesh administered at least 2.2 million doses on the day, as per the provisional report.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,943,889 were given the first dose while 387,076 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 163,485,422 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 9,823,204 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Also Read | Nagpur eases Covid-19 curbs, shops allowed to open till 8pm on weekdays

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

On Wednesday, India reported 42,625 fresh new cases, taking its total tally to 31,769,132 and the active caseload to 410,353, according to data updated by the health ministry. The death toll also climbed to 425,757 with 562 fatalities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Badminton gold medal winner Viktor Axelsen exchanges shirt with opponent

Video showing a queen bee laying an egg wows people. Watch viral clip

Mumbai Police uses Khali’s video involving a helmet to convey this message

This stop motion video of a 'pizza' being made with wool is incredible. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP