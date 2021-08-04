Nagpur eases Covid-19 curbs, shops allowed to open till 8pm on weekdays

The shops and establishments, including malls, in Maharashtra's Nagpur will be allowed to open for longer duration as new guidelines of the municipal corporation come into effect from Wednesday. The decision has been taken due to a fall in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

These establishments can operate till 8pm on weekdays, from the earlier deadline of 4pm, and till 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

However, the order issued by civic bodchief Radhakrishnan B stated that places of worship, coaching classes, swimming pools, cinema theatres and multiplexes will remain closed.

The civic authorities social, cultural and political gatherings. The number of guests at weddings has been limited to 50 per cent of the venue or 50 people, whichever is less, and that too only till 4pm.

Funerals will have an attendance cap of 20, while saloons, beauty parlours and wellness centres can operate till 8pm on weekdays, and restaurants can open with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on weekdays, the order further said.

The Nagpur division recorded 20 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported 6,005 fresh Covid-19 cases and 177 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 63,21,068 and the toll to 1,33,215. The state health department said in a medical bulletin that 6,799 patients recovered.