India has administered nearly 180mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered nearly 180 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Thursday, May 13. The government also said those who have taken the first dose of Covishield should wait for 12-16 weeks before taking the second shot, even as it assured that the country would get over 2 billion vaccine shots by December.

Meanwhile, by Thursday 8pm, 179,177,029 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,616,697 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,602,553 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 14,314,563 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,112,476 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 56,582,401 people have got their first dose and another 8,514,552 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 54,232,598 people have been administered their first dose while 17,286,501 have had their second dose as well.

In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 437,192 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively, 3,914,688 of this age group have been vaccinated across 32 states and Union Territories.

As many as 1,975,176 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 1,010,856 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 964,320 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

On Friday, Dr Reddy’s, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, announced the soft launch of Sputnik V vaccine, adding that it would cost ₹995.40 per shot.