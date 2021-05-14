Delhi Police team questions Youth Congress chief over Covid-19 assistance

A team of Delhi Police (crime branch) visited the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office on Friday. IYC chief Srinivas BV told reporters that the police team wanted to know how the Youth Congress is helping people battle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), adding that their questions were answered by the IYC.

"They (the Delhi Police team) wanted to know the details of how we are helping people. We answered all their questions," Srinivas told ANI.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the Delhi Police asking if helping those in need “is a crime”.

“Sending Delhi Police to stop Youth Congress and its chief Sirinvas from helping Covid-19 patients is the dreaded face of the Modi government,” Surjewala tweeted.

“We will not be scared off, nor will our spirit be broken by such disgusting revenge action. The service will be determined and determined,” he added.

The Delhi police has said that this is a part of the enquiry they are conducting under a high court order. Before talking to Srinivas, police had also taken the statements of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi leader and spokesperson Harish Khurana and former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma, as a part of the court-ordered enquiry, though no FIR has been lodged against anyone till date.

The Delhi high court had on May 4 had ordered police to examine the instances of politicians in the national capital region allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir injections, used in treatment of Covid-19 patients, and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of any offence. An individual named Deepak Singh had filed a writ plea seeking probe against politicians for allegedly hoarding and black marketing of essential medicines used in treating Covid-19.