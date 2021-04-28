India has administered over 147mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 147 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Tuesday, on a day the country’s Covid death count crossed the grim milestone of 200,000.The Supreme Court took note of the situation and said it could not remain “a mute spectator in the times of a national crisis”, and sought details of availability of medical oxygen, essential medicines, and the rationale of vaccine pricing from the Centre.

In all, 147,727,054 vaccine doses have been given in the country by Tuesday,8pm. This includes 9,347,103 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,105,159 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 12,217,762 frontline workers have had their first dose while 6,523,520 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 50,234,186 people have got their first dose and another 2,918,305 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 51,062,959 people have been administered their first dose while 9,318,060 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 2,455,869 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday alone. Of this, 1,501,002 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 954,867 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

The country is days from launching the third phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive under which all adults will be eligible to take the jab. Some states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Rajasthan, however, said they won’t be able to begin the inoculation campaign on May 1 due to a shortage of vaccines stock.