Singapore, Canada send support material, funds for India’s Covid-19 response

Singapore and Canada on Wednesday joined the list of countries that have announced support for India’s response to a devastating second wave of Coronavirus infections that has hit healthcare facilities across the country.

The Singapore government despatched a consignment of 256 oxygen cylinders on two C-130 military transport aircraft to West Bengal. “Last yr, [India] helped the world and [Singapore] by exporting essential medicines & supplies. Now, we stand with [India] as you fight Covid,” Singapore high commissioner Simon Wong tweeted.

Singapore is among the first countries to send oxygen supplies to India amid reports of a severe shortage of the commodity in several cities. The cylinders will support last mile oxygen delivery and more consignments are expected in the coming days.

In Singapore, second minister for foreign affairs Maliki Osman formally handed over the assistance to Indian high commissioner P Kumaran at Paya Lebar airbase. Maliki said Singaporeans stand in solidarity with the people of India in the fight against the pandemic.

“We have all witnessed in the past year how this pandemic is a trans-boundary threat. It gives no regard for country, nationality, or race. This is exactly why we must work collectively to support each other,” he said.

On Saturday, the Indian Air Force airlifted four cryogenic tanks from Changi airport that will be used to transport oxygen.

Canada announced it is providing $10 million for humanitarian assistance to the Canadian Red Cross to support the Indian Red Cross Society’s response to the devastating situation in India.

This contribution will support the procurement of essential supplies and medicines, including oxygen cylinders and ambulances, said a statement from Canada’s foreign ministry.

Canada’s international development minister Karina Gould said, “Canada stands with the people of India as they go through these difficult times. This funding will help meet some of the most urgent medical needs like purchasing and distributing essential supplies as well as supporting vital blood and ambulance services.”

Foreign minister Marc Garneau also spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Tuesday to convey Canada’s solidarity with the people of India, and said Canada is “exploring all options to support India’s urgent needs”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also extended his support in a tweet. “Right now, the people of India are facing a tragic situation. To help with everything from ambulance services to buying personal protective equipment, we’re contributing $10 million to @IndianRedCross through @RedCrossCanada. We stand ready to donate extra medical supplies, too,” he said.