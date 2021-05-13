India has administered over 177mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 177 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Wednesday, May 12. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got the drug regulator’s approval for clinical trials on children between 2 and 18 years of age even as Delhi said it had to shut over a 100 vaccination centres for want of Covaxin.

Meanwhile, by Wednesday 8pm, 177,085,371 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,598,626 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,568,343 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 14,226,185 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,025,849 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 56,214,942 people have got their first dose and another 8,131,218 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 54,088,334 people have been administered their first dose while 16,764,979 have had their second dose as well.

Also Read | Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 1, mandates negative RT-PCR

In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 417,321 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Wednesday and cumulatively, 3,466,895 of this age group have been vaccinated across 30 states and Union Territories.

As many as 1,772,261 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 938,933 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 833,328 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Meanwhile, states have begun floating global tenders to procure vaccines for the 18-44 age group. However, there could be a technical issue in inoculating people of this age group as states can only use vaccines approved by the Union government.