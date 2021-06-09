India has administered over 238 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India has administered over 238 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Tuesday, June 8. The Centre has also ordered 440million doses of vaccine – 250 million doses of Covishield and 190 million doses of Covaxin. It also announced price cap on vaccines being given by private centres. The maximum price of each dose of Covishield has been fixed at ₹780; of Covaxin at ₹1,410; and of Sputnik V at ₹1,145.

Meanwhile, by Tuesday 7pm, 238,840,635 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,995,552 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,891,662 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 16,380,521 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,726,071 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-60 year age group, 72,546,765 people have got their first dose and another 11,534,478 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 61,275,505 people have been administered their first dose while 19,436,078 have had their second dose as well.

In the 18-45 year age group, 1,332,471 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine and 76,723 got their second dose on Tuesday and cumulatively, 31,737,869 of this age group have had their first dose while 316,134 have got their second dose as well across the country.

As many as 2,558,652 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 2,267,842 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 290,810 beneficiaries received their second dose as well

Meanwhile, on Wednesday India recorded 92,596 fresh cases, taking the cumulative tally in the country to 29,089,069, the health ministry said.