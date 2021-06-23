India has administered over 294mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India has administered over 294 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Tuesday, June 22. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech submitted the Phase 3 trial data of Covaxin to the expert panel. It also said it will produce 25 million shots a month till August.

Elsewhere, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released a white paper on Covid and warned of a third wave.

Meanwhile, by Tuesday 7pm, 294,042,822 vaccine doses had been given in India. In the 18-45 category, 3,281,562 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 71,655 doses were given as second dose. In all, 65,538,687 persons across the country have received their first dose and 1,424,612 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than a million beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group.

On Wednesday morning, India witnessed a rise in its daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as 50,848 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours, data uploaded by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) at 8am showed.

With this, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has crossed 30 million-mark, reaching 30,028,709, including a related death toll of 390,660, of which 1,358 fatalities took place in the 24-hour period.