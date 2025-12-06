India has enough animal spirits to achieve 2047 goal, says Sunil Bharti Mittal at HTLS 2025

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said that India has "enough animal spirits for the goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047. At HTLS 2025, Sunil Bharti Mittal said that the 'Goldilocks zone' needs to be leveraged to achieve the goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047.(HT Photo)

In conversation with Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa and ex-CEO of NITI Aayog at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Mittal said, "There is enough happening in India for it to get to that 2047 vision of being one of the most important economic countries in the world."

Citing RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra, he said that India is "truly in the Goldilocks zone", a state of high growth and low inflation, adding that this needs to be leveraged to achieve the goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047. Follow HTLS 2025 LIVE Updates

He said the nation's growth is good. "India's work ethic is excellent," he added.

"Whether we become a $30 trillion economy, we don't have to quibble about when it will happen. We will get there. Even if it is $22-23 trillion, India is going to be a sizeable economy, and that's why the whole world is engaged with the country today," Mittal added.

He said that it is also why "people listen to us, negotiate with us".

The Bharti Airtel Chairman further advocated for all trade deals to be closed, stating they open opportunities for the country essential to harness the potential that lies within India.

"India has a tremendous amount of animal spirits, which, if they are unshackled, can create dramatic improvements in our country," Mittal said.

He emphasised that these 'animal spirits' will help India head toward the 2047 goal. Animal spirits is a term used by the economist JK.M Keynes to describe instincts and emotions that influence people's economic behaviour.

He was one of the key speakers at the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, a platform which offers fresh ideas to share in the current discourse and for a better future.

Under the theme of "Transforming Tomorrow" this year, leaders and changemakers gathered to capture the spirit of innovation, resilience and growth that defines our era.

The summit, conducted from December 4 to 6, witnessed several key speakers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Hugh Grant, and Aamir Khan among the dignitaries on the final day.