‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India had extended help to over 150 countries in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi was addressing a segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Session 2020, via video conference.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people’s movement, by combining the efforts of the government and civil society,” the Prime Minister said.

At the global forum, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, India’s grass-root health system has helped the country to ensure one of the best recovery rates from the viral infection in the world, despite reporting a large number of daily coronavirus cases. India, currently occupies the third spot in the world with a high concentration of Covid-19 patients. The country is preceded only by Brazil and the United States, which remains the worst-hit globally by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also indicated that India firmly believes that the path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism.

“Only reformed multilateralism with the reformed United Nations at its center can meet the aspirations of humanity,” PM Modi said.

Mentioning the landmark 75 years of the United Nations at the ECOSOC session, the Prime Minister urged participating nations to pledge to change and improve the global multilateral system that would benefit populations throughout the world.