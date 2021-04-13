India has walked the talk during pandemic: PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday India has tried to walk the talk “in our own humble way and within our own limited resources” to tackle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has affected and killed millions across the world. PM Modi said the pandemic has presented opportunity to reshape the world order and reorient our thinking as he inaugurated the sixth edition of the Raisina Dialogue.

“This edition of Raisina Dialogue takes a place at a watershed moment in human history. A global pandemic has been ravaging the world for over a year. The last such global pandemic was a century ago,” PM Modi said during his addresses at the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue. “During this pandemic, in our own humble way and within our own limited resources, we in India have tried to walk the talk. We have tried to protect our own 1.3 billion citizens from the pandemic. At the same time, we have also tried to support pandemic response efforts of others,” he added.

"We understand fully that mankind will not defeat the pandemic unless all of us, everywhere, regardless of the colour of our passports, come out of it. That is why, this year, despite many constraints, we have supplied vaccines to over 80 countries," the Prime Minister said.

The four-day Raisina Dialogue is being held virtually this time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics and is being hosted by the think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the ministry of external affairs (MEA). The theme for the 2021 conference is “#ViralWorld: Outbreaks, Outliers and Out of Control”.