India hikes tax on locally produced crude, cuts export taxes on diesel, jet fuel

Published on Aug 03, 2022 04:23 AM IST
India raised the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,750 rupees ($226.14) per tonne from 17,000 rupees per tonne.
India has increased tax on locally produced crude oil and cut export taxes on jet fuel and diesel, according to a government notification on Tuesday.

India raised the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,750 rupees ($226.14) per tonne from 17,000 rupees per tonne, while cutting export taxes on jet fuel to zero from 4 rupees per litre and diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 11 rupees per litre. ($1 = 78.4900 Indian rupees).

