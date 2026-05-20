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India holds high-level review amid Ebola outbreak in DR Congo; no cases reported

Health ministry officials also clarified that no case of Ebola virus disease has been detected in India so far.

Published on: May 20, 2026 10:30 pm IST
PTI |
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No case of Ebola virus disease has been detected in India, and a high-level review meeting was held on Wednesday to assess the preparedness of states and Union territories and response measures, official sources said.

All ministries and departments concerned have also been sensitised and are undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the health ministry, they stated.(AP/Representational)

During the meeting under the chairpersonship of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, the health secretaries of all states and Union territories were advised to ensure readiness at all levels, they said.

Health ministry officials also clarified that no case of Ebola virus disease has been detected in India so far.

However, following the declaration of Ebola as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government has strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as a precaution, the sources said.

Detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) covering pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms, and laboratory testing have already been shared with all states and Union territories.

 
india world health organization health ministry ebola outbreak
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / India holds high-level review amid Ebola outbreak in DR Congo; no cases reported
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