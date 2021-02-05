India ignores Rihanna barb, donates vaccine to Barbados
At a time when Barbadian singer-activist Robyn Rihanna Fenty has invited global focus on farmers' protest in India through a tweet, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 100,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca anti-coronavirus vaccine.
In a letter to PM Modi on February 4, Mottley said: “On behalf of my government and people, I wish you to express gratitude to you, your government and the people of the Republic of India for most generous donation of the Covishield vaccine (under the auspices of Oxford AstraZeneca).”
The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation.
“The Minister of Health and Wellness and the Chief Medical Officer both have confirmed that the vaccine has been approved for use in Barbados and will be administered in accordance with the manufacturers’ guidelines,” PM Mottley said in her letter.
India has a list of nearly 152 countries asking for coronavirus vaccine and is expected to supply near 16 million doses to at least 60 by March.
