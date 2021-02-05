IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Creators of ‘toolkit’ booked for conspiracy and sedition
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Creators of ‘toolkit’ booked for conspiracy and sedition

The toolkit was tweeted by Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg along with a post in support of the agitating farmers.
READ FULL STORY
By shiv sunny, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:56 AM IST

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) to probe a “toolkit”, or document, that allegedly detailed an action plan for online and offline protests linked to the ongoing farmers’ agitation, including those during a tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.

The toolkit was tweeted by Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg along with a post in support of the agitating farmers.

At a news briefing, Praveer Ranjan, special commissioner of police (crime), said the FIR against the creators of the toolkit mentioned charges of criminal conspiracy and sedition, but did not name any individual. He was responding to a question that if police had registered a case against Thunberg.

Hours earlier, as reports of an FIR against Thunberg were flashed by multiple news outlets — police later clarified the FIR was against unknown persons — the 18-year-old activist posted: “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.”

During the media briefing, Ranjan pointed to a “copycat execution of the action plan detailed in the toolkit” in the past few days, including the protests on January 26 that plunged into chaos. He said an initial probe revealed that the document was created by pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF).

HT could not find any verified social media handle or contact number of PJF. The group’s website did not have any contact details. Ranjan did not specify who exactly would be probed or how the investigators planned to go about it.

The toolkit became a talking point after Thunberg shared a link to the document on Wednesday, deleted it, and then again posted an updated link on Thursday.

“Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.),” Thunberg, who has supported the farmers protesting against three controversial agricultural laws, said.

The updated toolkit, which HT has seen, gave a brief description of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and called upon people to participate or organise on-ground protests, post tweets supporting the agitation, contact legal representatives and sign petitions. It did not appear to be out of the ordinary as guidelines for online protest campaigns go.

The farmers’ agitation has been getting global attraction with international celebrities such as pop star Rihanna and activist Thunberg tweeting in support of the protesters. Actor Amanda Cerny, singers Jay Sean and Dr Zeus, and US sporting icons Juju Smith Schuster, Baron Davis and Kyle Kuzma supported the farmers. They were joined by lawmakers from the UK, the US and other countries.

Police are probing the contents of the first “toolkit” that was brought down, according to officials who did not want to be named. Officials did not explain how international celebrities and lawmakers became a part of the campaign.

Ranjan said the toolkit had an action plan that called for “digital strikes through hashtags” on or before January 26, “tweets storm” from January 23, and “physical action” on January 26, among others.

“Design of the author of the toolkit is to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection against the government of India. It also aims at waging social, cultural and economic war against India,” he said.

The FIR was registered by the cyber cell of the Delhi Police under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 124A (spreading disharmony), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups).

Ranjan said the toolkit was noticed by the police while monitoring social media accounts peddling “hateful and malicious content” related to ongoing the farmers’ protest.

“During our negotiations with the farmer leaders (before the tractor march on Republic Day), we had made them aware that vested interests were using the agitation to spread disaffection and hatred towards the Indian government,” he said.

Vikram Singh, former director general of Uttar Pradesh Police, said the FIR was “perfectly in order” as the toolkit was part of a “concerted international effort against the country”.

“Agitations are welcome, but the toolkit was actually meant to serve as a call for violence even as it left many things unwritten,” Singh said.

An Indian security assessment, seen by HT, suggested that a coordinated campaign involving “a number of global celebrities”, was being run in the backdrop farmer’s protest. According to the assessment, the “content and the campaign” were being designed and run through www.askindiawhy.com. It added that this website was managed through another platform called Poetic Justice Foundation, allegedly run by a Canadian Khalistani who runs a PR agency and is close to politicians in Canada.

“While the campaign takes the cover of farmers protest, content is designed to play on the same three fault lines that have been used to target India particularly by Pakistan, viz. the Sikh, Muslim and the Dalit agenda...,” the assessment said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest climate activist greta thunberg rihanna
app
Close
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Creators of ‘toolkit’ booked for conspiracy and sedition

By shiv sunny, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:56 AM IST
The toolkit was tweeted by Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg along with a post in support of the agitating farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fresh notice was issued requiring Facebook to depose before the Committee through a senior, responsible person of the company. (REUTERS PHOTO).
A fresh notice was issued requiring Facebook to depose before the Committee through a senior, responsible person of the company. (REUTERS PHOTO).
india news

Facebook gets new notice to appear before Delhi Assembly committee probing riots

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:35 AM IST
  • The fresh notice was placed by the Assembly before the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea filed by Mohan and Facebook India challenging the notice summoning him to depose as a witness before the Committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)
TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)
india news

Rajya Sabha debates, but no end to Lok Sabha impasse

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The Upper House debate proceeded smoothly even as the Lok Sabha deadlock continued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to remove the tax exemption on provident fund contributions of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 lakh and above in the budget has been based on the principle of equity among the contributors. (FILE PHOTO).
The decision to remove the tax exemption on provident fund contributions of 2.5 lakh and above in the budget has been based on the principle of equity among the contributors. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

Budget proposal for investment limit to affect 0.3% of 45 mn EPF subscribers

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:11 AM IST
  • The Budget 2021-22, presented in the Parliament on Monday by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rationalised tax-free income on provident funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer inspects metal spikes at a barricade erected by the police that blocks a highway in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Bloomberg)
A farmer inspects metal spikes at a barricade erected by the police that blocks a highway in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Bloomberg)
india news

US says it supports reform but cautions against curbs

By Yashwant Raj, Rezaul H Laskar, Washington, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The carefully worded response by Joe Biden’s administration also encouraged a “dialogue” between farmers and the government to end the agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A polling staff tallies the candidates’ names on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during Karnataka elections, in Bengaluru, May 11, 2018. While many developed countries are studying India’s electronic voting system, many parties in India want to go back to the paper ballot.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
A polling staff tallies the candidates’ names on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during Karnataka elections, in Bengaluru, May 11, 2018. While many developed countries are studying India’s electronic voting system, many parties in India want to go back to the paper ballot.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
india news

Bengal’s top Muslim clerics want paper ballots in polls, question EVMs

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST
  • The demand from the clerics attains significance since Bengal’s Muslim population stood at 27.01% during the 2011 census and is projected to have increased to 30% now. According to surveys done, a swing in Muslim votes can influence poll results in as many as 120 assembly seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing a graduation ceremony at the Pakistan Air Force Academy on Wednesday, army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had said Pakistan is firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. (AP FILE PHOTO).
Addressing a graduation ceremony at the Pakistan Air Force Academy on Wednesday, army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had said Pakistan is firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. (AP FILE PHOTO).
india news

India responds to Pakistan Army chief's ‘hand of peace’ with call to end terror

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:28 AM IST
  • Relations between the two sides nose-dived after the Indian government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019. In response, Pakistan decided not to post an envoy in New Delhi and asked the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad to leave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are around 17,000 permanent employees in the RINL, besides another 16,000 contractual workers. Another 40,000 people are dependent on the steel plant indirectly in the form of allied activities. (Image used for representation).
There are around 17,000 permanent employees in the RINL, besides another 16,000 contractual workers. Another 40,000 people are dependent on the steel plant indirectly in the form of allied activities. (Image used for representation).
india news

Vizag Steel Plant staff preps for agitation against move to privatise company

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • Despite having an installed capacity of 21 million tonnes per year, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has presently been operating with a production capacity of only 7.3 million tonnes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 750-MW solar power station, which will be spread over nearly 1,500 hectares, will be the world’s largest solar power plant at a single location.(Photo for representation)
The 750-MW solar power station, which will be spread over nearly 1,500 hectares, will be the world’s largest solar power plant at a single location.(Photo for representation)
india news

Andhra govt to buy 14,000 million units of power from 10 solar power producers

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • The average tariff at which these power plants would supply to the state is 2.48 per unit, which is significantly lower than the tariff at which power distribution companies in the state are procuring power from other power generators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt has empowered farmers: Modi

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:38 PM IST
LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday listed out all that his government has done to empower India’s farmers in the 2021 Budget and in prior years, in another outreach to protestors demanding the repeal of three contentious farm laws aimed at opening up agricultural markets
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

We’ve sought to address needs, efficiency, equity: NK Singh

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Constitution, through Article 280 to 281, provides for finance commissions every five years as a mechanism for sharing of taxes and revenues vertically between the Centre and states; and horizontally among all states, based on levels of development, demographic outcomes, prosperity and regional needs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Punjab, UP lock horns over Mukhtar Ansari’s custody

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh and Punjab governments have locked horns in the Supreme Court over custody of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will not enter Delhi, say farmers as police prepare for chakka jam

By Karn Pratap Singh, Fareeha Iftikhar, Anvit Shrivastava and Neeraj Mohan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi/Karnal Farm unions agitating against three agriculture laws announced on Thursday that no protester will enter Delhi during a three-hour nationwide highway blockade on February 6 in a bid to avoid a repeat of the clashes and violence witnesses on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

US says it supports reform but cautions against curbs

By Yashwant Raj and Rezaul H Laskar, Washington/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The US on Thursday weighed in on the ongoing farmers’ agitation at New Delhi’s borders for the first time since it began in November-end, saying peaceful protests and unhindered access to information, including the internet, were hallmarks of a “thriving democracy”, but at the same time backed reforms that would increase efficiency of Indian markets and attract more private investment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala greets her supporters after she got discharged from a hospital, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_31_2021_000077A)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala greets her supporters after she got discharged from a hospital, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_31_2021_000077A)(PTI)
india news

AIADMK files police complaint after Sasikala flies party flag in her car

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:20 PM IST
  • The AIADMK is tightening its grip on the party apparatus ahead of Sasikala’s return to Chennai on February 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP