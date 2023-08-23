‘India is on the Moon’: ISRO chief S Somanath on Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing

We have achieved soft landing on moon. India is on the Moon", says Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath after Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

ISRO chief S Somanath(ANI/X)

