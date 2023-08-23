Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'India is on the Moon': ISRO chief S Somanath on Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 23, 2023 06:27 PM IST

Officials at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru broke into applause after the Vikram began its powered vertical descent towards its landing site.

We have achieved soft landing on moon. India is on the Moon", says Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath after Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

