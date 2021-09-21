India jumps to 46th spot in 2021 Global Innovation Index

India has improved its ranking in the latest Global Innovation Index (GII), moving up two positions to 46, the 2021 report released Monday showed. India has seen a rising trajectory over the past several years, improving its rank significantly from 81 in 2015.

“The consistent improvement in the GII ranking is owing to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant start-up ecosystem, and the amazing work done by the public and the private research organizations,” Niti Aayog, the government’s think tank, said in a statement.

Switzerland topped the league table, followed by Sweden, the US and the UK, said the report by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Among Asian economies, South Korea jumped to the fifth position, up from 10 last year. China was in the 12th position.

India attributed its improved performance due to the pivotal role played by the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space.

Niti Aayog, in partnership with lobby group Confederation of Indian Industries and the World Intellectual Property Organisation, will virtually host the India launch of the GII and the Global Innovation Conclave on September 21-22.