The statement said 90 personnel from the Bihar regiment of the Indian Army will participate in the joint exercise.
The statement said 90 personnel from the Bihar regiment of the Indian Army will participate in the joint exercise.
India, Kazakhstan joint training exercise 'KAZIND-21' to begin from today

  • The exercise will strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the armed forces of India and Kazakhstan.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 06:03 AM IST

India and Kazakhstan will conduct a 13-day military exercise from Monday with a focus on counter-terror operations in mountainous terrain. The "KAZIND-21" exercise will be conducted at a Kazakh training node in Aisha Bibi in Kazakhstan from August 30 to September 11 this year, the Indian defence ministry said last week.

"The exercise will provide an opportunity to the Armed Forces of India & Kazakhstan to train for counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism operation in the mountainous, rural scenario under UN mandate," the defence ministry said in a statement, reports news agency PTI.

The statement said 90 personnel from the Bihar regiment of the Indian Army will participate in the joint exercise. The Kazakhstan army will be represented by a company group.

The scope of the exercise will include professional exchange, planning and execution of operations in a counter-terrorism environment, sharing of expertise and train for counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the mountainous, rural scenarios under the UN mandate. "The exercise will culminate after a 48 hours long validation exercise which will involve a scenario of neutralisation of terrorists in a semi-rural hideout," the ministry said in the statement.

It added that the exercise will strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the armed forces of India and Kazakhstan.

