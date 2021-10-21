India likely to cross 1 billion Covid jab milestone today, celebrations planned

India is set to cross the 100 crore or 1 billion Covid-19 vaccination mark on Thursday, nine months after the nationwide inoculation programme started to protect the citizens against the coronavirus disease. And the central government has planned a series of events to mark the occasion.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song composed by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort today.

"The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The government also plans to make public announcements on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when the billionth shot is given.

Along with this, the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort today, according to officials quoted by news agency PTI.

The same tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti - in Leh. The flag is the largest handwoven and handspun cotton khadi flag ever manufactured in India.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against Covid-19," Mandaviya had earlier said.

The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore (997 million) on Wednesday, according to the data available at the government's CoWIN portal shortly before 11pm. Around 75 per cent of all adults have received the first dose of the vaccine and 31 per cent have been administered both the doses.

Only China, which is facing the heat from many countries over the origin of Covid-19, has administered one billion doses. It crossed the milestone in June.

Since the launch of the nationwide vaccination programme, India has seen its vaccine coverage going up steadily, with single-day figures first reaching 10 million in the month of August (and four times after that) and crossing a high of 25 million on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.