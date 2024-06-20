India lodges strong protest with Canada over Khalistani protests in Vancouver

India on Thursday lodged a strong protest after pro-Khalistani extremists held a 'citizens court' in front of India's consulate in Vancouver and burnt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effigy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Outreach Summit, in Apulia. (ANI)

India lodged a strong protest with the Canadian high commission through a diplomatic note, conveying New Delhi's strong objection to Khalistanis being given a free hand by Justin Trudeau government.

The stern diplomatic move comes day after the Canadian parliament observed a 'moment of silence' in the memory of Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year, was an old associate of Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) terrorist Gurdeep Singh aka Deepa Heranwala, who was involved in more than 200 killings in Punjab in the 1980s and early 1990s. The Canadian intelligence has continuously tried to peddle the narrative of Nijjar being an innocent and religious-minded head of Guru Nanak Gurudwara in Surrey, Canada.



Despite repeated protests of the indian government, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is playing vote bank politics. He runs a minority government with support of Khalistan linked New Democratic Party run by India hater Jagmeet Singh.

During the G7 Summit in Italy earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi briefly met Trudeau but held no bilateral meetings with the Canadian premier, who refuses to crack down on anti-India propaganda being run by Khalistanis from his soil.

Last year, Trudeau in the Canadian parliament alleged the role of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar, but is yet to provide an iota of evidence to substantiate his allegations.



Last month, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had said the government gave names of 25 persons for extradition but there had been no response from Trudeau's government. The list includes notorious gangsters and pro-Khalistani terrorists taking refuge in Canada.



