S Jaishankar nails Justin Trudeau lies over Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has taken on the Justin Trudeau government for literally defaming India over the gunning down of proscribed terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surry, British Columbia in June 2023 due to internal Khalistani politics and without a shred of evidence. Three gangsters—Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh—taking shelter in Canada on sundry visas have been arrested by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Nijjar murder in what appears to be gang warfare. File photo of Surrey Gurudwara after plumber turned terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered in gang warfare.

The worst part is that the Modi government has already been convicted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Parliament last September 18, 2023 for involvement in the murder but not an iota of evidence has been provided to date or any indictment filed in the court for the same. EAM Jaishankar at Bhubaneswar on Saturday indicated that all this drama over Nijjar killing had nothing to do with India but was internal minority vote bank politics in poll-bound Canada. Trudeau runs a minority government with support of Khalistan linked New Democratic Party run by India hater Jagmeet Singh.

Jaishankar said that India had asked for extradition of 25 persons from the Canadian government but had hit the wall as there had been no response from the Justin Trudeau government. The list of terrorist, gangsters and Khalistani extremists taking shelter in Canada includes :

1. Lakhbir Singh aka Landa (terrorist) originally from Tarn Taran.

2. Satbir Singh aka Satta (gangster) originally from Tarn Taran.

3. Parminder Singh Khaira aka Pattu (gangster) from Ferozepur

4. Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala (gangster turned terrorist) from Moga

5. Jahar Singh aka Para aka Prince Chauhan (gangster) from Ropar.

6. Ramandeep Singh aka Raman Judge (gangster) from Ferozepur

7. Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar (nafia) from Sri Mukhtsar Sahib

8. Honey Kumar akak Katti (gangster) from Hoshiarpur

9. Karanbir Singh Batth (gangster) from Ferozepur

10.Satveer Singh Warring aka Sam (gangster) from Fazilka

11.Ramandeep Singh aka Chotu aka Raman Gill Patti (gangster) from Bathinda

12.Harrupinder Singh aka Dipty (gangster) from SBS Nagar.

13.Lakhveer Singh aka Lucky Brar Charik (gangster) from Moga.

14.Malkit Singh aka Fouji (gangster turned terrorist) from Amritsar rural.

15.Gurpreet Singh Brar (Khalistani extremist) from Moga

16.Jaswinder Singh Khattu (gangster) from Ludhiana

17.Charanjit Singh aka Rinku Randhawa (gangster) from Barnala

18.Gurpinder Singh aka Baba Dala (gangster) friom Ludhiana

19.Gurjinder Singh Pannu (Khalistani extremist) from Tarn Taran

20. Gurjit Singh Cheema (terrorist) from Gurdaspur

21.Harpreet Singh (terrorist) from Hoshiarpur

22.Tehal Singh (terrorist) from Jalandhar

23.Snover Dhillon (gangster) from Amritsar.

24. Manvir Singh (Khalistani extremist) from Jalandhar

25.Sukhdul Singh aka Sukh Duneke (gangster cum drug smuggler) from Moga.

While the list of terrorist, gangster and drug smugglers from Punjab who are taking shelter is longer than this, the fact is that the Canadian government and the police have taken no action on the Indian demand as these mafia are running a full-fledged extortion and targeted killing racket in north India. Instead, for the sake of Khalistani vote bank, the Trudeau government is deliberately blaming India for Nijjar killing to secure radical votes.