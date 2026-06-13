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India lodges strong protest with Rubio over US Navy attacks that killed three Indian mariners

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 02:09 am IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday and conveyed India's strong protest over the US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (via REUTERS)

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Describing the deaths as a “profound loss to our maritime family”, Sonowal said the government “stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin”.

Sonowal added that he had directed officials to ensure the immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and the swift return of the bodies of the deceased.

 
us secretary of state external affairs minister gulf
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