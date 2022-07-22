India logs 21,880 new Covid cases, 60 deaths

India reported 21,880 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday – almost as many cases as it did the day before (21,566) – pushing the national caseload to 43,847,065, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed. Daily fatalities due to the viral disease stood at 60 – 15 more than Thursday's figure – taking the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 525,930 or 1.20% of the overall caseload.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | India records 21,566 new Covid cases in 24 hours, active cases near 1.50 lakh

The data also showed that as many as 21,219 more people recovered from the virus, with the total number of recoveries rising to 43,171,653. Meanwhile, the cumulative figure of active patients rose further to 149,482, an addition of 601 cases.

Recoveries and active patients account for 98.46% and 0.34% of the overall caseload.

Also Read | Joe Biden tests positive for Covid, has mild symptoms: White House

On the vaccination front, more than 3.7 million doses were administered in the last 24 hours, which took the national vaccination coverage to more than 2.01 billion. The nationwide inoculation drive, which began on January 16 last year, crossed the historic 2 billion mark on July 17; the country took just 18 months to achieve the milestone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | India COVID-19 vaccination drive sets 2 billion dose-record in just 18 months

On July 21, the Union government directed nine states, which are experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, to monitor and report district-wise cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) on a daily basis. The nine states are Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON