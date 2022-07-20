Home / India News / Centre reviews Covid-19 surge in nine states
Centre reviews Covid-19 surge in nine states

Nine states registering a surge in Covid-19 cases will have to monitor and report district-wise cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) on a daily basis, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a man for Covid-19 testing, amid a recent surge in the coronavirus cases in India, in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi

“These states are either reporting a surge in new daily Covid-19 cases or a rise in positivity,” the ministry said in a statement following a high-level review meeting held by Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, with representatives of the nine states.

The nine states are Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

In all, 115 districts in these states have recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases in the past one month, the ministry said.

“We need to be mindful that Covid has not gone. Looking at the global scenario, we need to be at high alert. There is poor surveillance, poor testing and below average vaccination in many states undergoing the present surge,” the ministry said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rhythma Kaul

    Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

