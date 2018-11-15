India masters rocket science with ISRO sucessfully launching GSAT-29 satellite

India on Wednesday, put a communication satellite in the orbit with its heaviest rocket and the new space mission is expected to serve the communication needs of people in the remote areas of the country.

The rocket lifted off with a 3,423 kg GSAT-29 satellite, heaviest satellite in Indian history. Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) chief K Sivan said “It is an important milestone for the Indian Space Programme towards achieving self-reliance in launching heavier satellites.”

Here’s why this launch is special:

Hope for human spaceflight

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-Mk III) is India’s most advanced and powerful rocket.

With its second successful flight, GSLV Mk III will be declared “operational”.

The big tech increment in GSLV is its cryogenic engine, which uses liquefied gases to extract powerful thrust, and its S200 solid core engine which is the world’s third largest.

It was a cryogenic engine that powered Nasa’s Saturn V rocket, which took Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the moon.

The GSLV Mk-III will be used as the launch vehicle for India’s first spaceflight programme scheduled for 2022.

Beating Gaja

The launch took place amid a threat of worsening weather conditions, due to Cyclone Gaja. But the cyclone changed course, allowing the launch to go ahead.

New satellite link

The GSLV carried satellite GSAT-29, which was released into the orbit roughly 16 minutes after take-off. The satellite is equipped with powerful transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users in remote areas in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

India Space ‘s Journey

The Indian Space Research Organisation now has two classes of operational rockets, the PSLV and the GSLV

INDIA’S SPACE JOURNEY The Indian Space Research Organisation now has two classes of operational rockets, the PSLV and the GSLV

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 08:58 IST