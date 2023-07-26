Monsoon session: What is a no-confidence motion Opposition's INDIA moved against Modi govt?

INDIA, the newly-formed alliance of 26 Opposition parties, on Wednesday lodged the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in the Lok Sabha, which was later accepted by Speaker Om Birla. The drive by the Opposition was to make PM Modi speak on the Manipur violence on the floor of the House.

Similarly on the fifth day of the ongoing monsoon session, several Opposition MPs in both Houses moved notices to suspend all business and discuss the ethnic violence in the strife-torn northeastern state.

No-confidence motion: All you need to know

As per our political system, a parliamentary democracy, a government stays in power only when it commands a majority in the directly elected House – Lok Sabha. According to the Article 75(3) of the Indian Constitution, a Council of Ministers (of the elected government) is collectively accountable to the lower House.

A no-confidence motion is a mechanism that tests this collective accountability. Any member of Parliament, who finds that the government doesn't hold the majority to prove its responsibility to the Lok Sabha, he or she can move a no-confidence motion (also, no-trust motion) against them, with the support of 50 other colleagues. This motion can only be moved in the Lok Sabha.

Following this, the Speaker decides a date and time to discuss the matter on the floor of the House. MPs in support of the motion will point out the shortcomings of the government, following to responses on those issue from the Treasury Benches, and it will end with a vote. In case the majority votes for motion, the Council of Ministers, including the Prime Minister, will be bound to vacate their offices.

Also, the time to discuss the motion is allocated based on the strength of political parties in the House.

Rules: The MP has to give a written notice before 10 am. It will be read out by the Speaker in the House.

Date allotted to discuss the motion has to be 10 days from the day the motion is accepted, or else the motion fails.

What does the numbers in the House tell?

The current strength of BJP, apart from other parties in the NDA coalition, is 303 in the lower House – way past the majority mark of 272. Collectively, NDA has 331 members in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the INDIA coalition parties have 114 MPs, whereas, the ‘neutral’ parties including YSRCP, BJD and BRS have 70 members in the House.

The numbers shows that the current government has a clear edge.

Even though the motion doesn't serve the purpose, it has been used as a tool to force the government to discuss a serious matter in the House.

“INDIA alliance is aware of its numbers in the Lok Sabha but this is not just about numbers. This is about Manipur's fight for justice. A message should go out to the brothers and sisters of Manipur that PM Modi might have forgotten Manipur but INDIA alliance stands with them in this hour of grief and we are fighting for their rights, inside the Parliament,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the motion, said.

