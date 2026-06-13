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India must build ‘antifragile’ systems to tackle risks: PK Mishra

Mishra said resilience must be understood not merely as the ability to absorb shocks, but as the capacity to anticipate, adapt and transform

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 01:21 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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India must move beyond merely building resilience and create “antifragile” systems that emerge stronger from disruptions and uncertainty, principal secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra said on Saturday, arguing that future development models must be designed to anticipate and adapt to increasingly complex risks.

Mishra spoke at the National Institute of Urban Affairs’ (NIUA) golden jubilee celebrations. (PTI)

Mishra said resilience must be understood not merely as the ability to absorb shocks, but as the capacity to anticipate, adapt and transform in response to change.

The emerging development paradigm, he said, requires a shift from “bouncing back” after disruptions to “bouncing forward”, where institutions and systems continuously learn and improve.

“The objective today is not only recovery, but building stronger institutions, infrastructure and governance systems capable of managing future shocks, and uncertainties,” he said.

Speaking at the National Institute of Urban Affairs’ (NIUA) golden jubilee celebrations, Mishra said the occasion was not only an opportunity to celebrate the institution’s 50-year journey but also a moment for introspection on India’s urban transformation and the path ahead as the country works towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

As India’s urban population continues to grow, cities are increasingly at the forefront of climate risks such as heatwaves, floods, droughts, cyclones, sea-level rise and infrastructure stress, disproportionately affecting vulnerable and low-income populations, he said.

He said development must increasingly focus on creating systems that can learn, adapt and emerge stronger through disruption, moving towards what he described as antifragile systems. Such an approach would require stronger urban local bodies, systems-based governance, data-driven decision-making, and wider use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, geospatial systems and predictive analytics.

 
urban transformation resilience
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