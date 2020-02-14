e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / India needs urgent structural, financial sector reforms given rising debt: IMF

India needs urgent structural, financial sector reforms given rising debt: IMF

Responding to a question on the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson Gerry Rice said the economic environment in India is weaker than what the organisation had forecast earlier.

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 02:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Labourers carrying vegetables to a wholesale market in Kolkata. The IMF in January lowered India’s economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8%.
Labourers carrying vegetables to a wholesale market in Kolkata. The IMF in January lowered India’s economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8%. (AP File Photo )
         

India urgently needs more ambitious structural and financial sector reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy due to the rising debt levels while ensuring a more accommodative fiscal stance in the budget, the IMF has said.

Responding to a question on the budget presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson Gerry Rice said the economic environment in India is weaker than what the organisation had forecast earlier.

“While the budget touches on ongoing sectoral efforts, there remains an urgent need for more ambitious structural and financial sector reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy, anchored in tangible revenue and expenditure measures, especially given rising debt levels,” Rice told reporters.

“The environment is weaker than what we had forecast earlier, that a more accommodative fiscal stance, this year, is appropriate, so that more accommodative fiscal stance in the budget, we think, is appropriate,” he said.

“But, over the medium term, to be looking at a fiscal consolidation strategy,” Rice said.

The IMF in January lowered India’s economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent.

tags
top news
India needs urgent structural, financial sector reforms given rising debt: IMF
India needs urgent structural, financial sector reforms given rising debt: IMF
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
‘Please banks, take your money’: Vijay Mallya appeals again after UK court hearing
‘Please banks, take your money’: Vijay Mallya appeals again after UK court hearing
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news