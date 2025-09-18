India will never bow down to forces seeking to divide the nation in the name of religion and never accept diktats from any country, but will continue to script and execute its own path, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday. India never accepted any country’s diktats: Rajnath

Singh unfurled the national flag as part of the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations held by the Central government at Secunderabad Parade Grounds, marking the 77th anniversary of Hyderabad’s integration into the Indian Union. He also received the ceremonial guard of honour from contingents from the Army Navy, and Air Force.

Earlier, Singh also paid homage at the Military Martyrs’ Monument and laid a wreath at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a decisive role in Hyderabad’s accession.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to commemorate the day officially as Liberation Day was meant to honour the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters. “This day is written in golden letters in Indian history,” he declared.

He alleged that successive governments failed to observe Liberation Day officially due to “appeasement politics.” He likened the brutality of the Razakars in Hyderabad to incidents in Kashmir, citing the Pahalgam massacre. “Even today, there are modern-day Razakars trying to disturb communal harmony,” he said. Razakars refer to the private army of the Nizam who had strongly resisted merger of erstwhile Hyderabad state into Indian Union in 1948.

The Union defence minister also drew parallels between Patel’s integration efforts and Modi’s governance. “If Patel laid the foundation of a united India, PM Modi is strengthening it economically. Thanks to his leadership, India is now the fourth-largest economy in the world and is soon to become the third,” he noted.

Singh underlined the decisive role of Patel in merging Hyderabad into the Indian Union. “In 1947, when India achieved independence, the existence of many princely states posed a challenge to national integration. With the call of ‘Akhand Bharat,’ Sardar Patel moved forward with courage. It was due to his determination that India stood united and strong,” he said.

He recalled that Operation Polo, launched under Patel’s leadership, ended the autocratic rule of the Nizam and crushed the atrocities of the Razakars. “The Razakars indulged in heinous crimes against women and targeted Hindus through killings and assaults. Patel’s decision to act decisively brought peace and restored dignity to the people,” Singh observed.

Highlighting India’s military strength, Singh referred to Operation Sindoor, saying it demonstrated the country’s resolve to answer terrorism in the language it understands. “Our army eliminated terrorists, including the family members of Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar. This operation is not over yet—it is only on pause. The world has seen India’s might,” he declared.

Union minister for culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described Hyderabad’s merger as “a landmark moment in Indian history.” He stressed that Modi’s directive to mark Liberation Day annually was aimed at preserving the legacy of those who fought the Nizam’s tyranny.

“Writers, artists, and villagers who hoisted the national flag under the shadow of fear made sacrifices that can never be forgotten,” he said, urging all citizens to work together for the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy accused the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi of distorting history to appease the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). “Razakars, led by Qasim Razvi, looted villages, committed murders, and atrocities. While Karnataka and Maharashtra openly celebrate Mukti Diwas, why has Telangana’s official commemoration been suppressed? Congress and BRS have changed the names of events, hiding the truth out of fear of Majlis,” he charged.

Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Nizam’s regime imposed Urdu, encouraged forced religious conversions, and levied heavy taxes on those who refused to convert.

He criticised state governments for not holding official Liberation Day events due to “vote bank politics.” Sanjay also credited Rajnath Singh for playing a significant role during the formation of Telangana.