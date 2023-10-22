‘India never fought on such issues’: RSS chief on Israel-Hamas war

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that India never had a fight or war on issues like what led to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat(X/ ANI)

While speaking at an event to mark 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a school in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “In this country, there is a religion, and culture that respects all sects and faiths. That religion in Hinduism. This is a country of Hindus. That does not mean we reject all other (religions). Once you say Hindu, it is not needed to be told that Muslims too were protected. Only Hindus do this. Only India does this. Others have not done this.”

"Everywhere else, strifes are underway. You must have heard of the war in Ukraine, Hamas-Israel war. In our country, there were never wars on such issues. The invasion during Shivaji Maharaj's times was of that kind. But we never fought battles on this issue with anybody. That is why we are Hindus," he further said.

Bhagwat's comments came after the war between Israel and Palestine's militant group Hamas entered its 16th day after the latter held surprised attacks on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the death of over 1,400 people, predominantly civilians. In response, Israel initiated a “total siege” of Gaza.

Israel declared its intention to intensify its strikes in the besieged Gaza Strip, marking the second stage of a three-stage plan aimed at gaining control over the Palestinian region. According to the Israeli Defense Forces, the final phase of this plan involves changing the "security regime" in Gaza. On Saturday, the Israeli army has conducted live fire drills in preparation for the next stage of the conflict.

Bhagwat will address the RSS' annual Vijaydashmi Utsav in Nagpur on October 24 on the occasion of Dussehra, for which the organisation has invited singer Shankar Mahadevan as the chief guest.

The customary Dussehra event, being held at the Reshimbaug ground, is an integral part of the organisation's event calendar. The event will commence with patha sanchalan or road march at around 6.20 am from CP and Berar College Gate and Reshimbagh ground, while the main event will start at 7.40 am, the relese by the organistaion had said.

The RSS was founded in September 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Dussehra.

(With inputs from agencies)