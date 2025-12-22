Details of India, New Zealand Free Trade Agreement: What to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Monday and jointly announced the successful conclusion of the historic, ambitious and mutually beneficial India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA). India has secured commitments across a wide range of high-value sectors including IT and IT-enabled services. (Piyush Goyal official X account)

The negotiations were formally launched on 16 March 2025 during the meeting Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and minister for trade and investment of New Zealand Todd McClay.

The agreement was concluded after discussions over five formal negotiation rounds, several in-person and virtual intersessions.

The FTA establishes a high-quality economic partnership that promotes employment, facilitates skill mobility, drives trade and investment-led growth, fosters innovation for agricultural productivity, and enhances MSME participation to strengthen long-term economic resilience.

“Today this Free Trade Agreement is about building trade around people and launching opportunities – for our farmers, for our entrepreneurs, for our students, for our Women and for our innovators. Boosting yields and farmer incomes, the agreement drives modern agricultural productivity. It opens doors for Indian businesses in the region through well-integrated directional exports and gives our youth choices to learn, work and grow on a global stage”, Goyal said.

Also read: India inks Oman FTA, gains duty-free boost

India has secured commitments across a wide range of high-value sectors including IT and IT-enabled services, professional services, education, financial services, tourism, construction and other business services, opening substantial new opportunities for Indian service suppliers and high-skill employment.

Rajesh Agrawal, commerce secretary, called it “A new generation trade agreement built on tariffs, agricultural productivity, Investment and Talent with complementarity at the core”. “India’s strengths expand exports, support labour-intensive growth and power services. New Zealand gains deeper, more predictable access to India’s large and growing economy. The movement of people-students, professionals, and skilled workers converges these strengths”, he said.

The FTA provides improved entry and stay provisions for Indian professionals, students and youth, including work opportunities during studies, post-study work pathways, dedicated visa arrangements and a Working Holiday visa framework, strengthening people-to-people ties and expanding global exposure for Indian youth.