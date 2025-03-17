India, New Zealand back free, open and secure Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering a joint address with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Monday, said that both nations back a “free, open and secure Indo-Pacific” and believe in the policy of development over expansionism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.(ANI)

In their meeting at New Delhi's Hyderabad House, the two prime ministers signed a defence cooperation pact between India and New Zealand.

PM Modi appreciated Luxon for his long-time association with India and also took note of the New Zealand leader's recent Holi celebration in Auckland.

‘Free, open and secure Indo-Pacific’

PM Modi said that both the leaders held detailed discussions over various aspects of India and New Zealand's bilateral relations, adding that they have "now decided to give our defence and security ties a strong and strategic form".

"We will continue to cooperate against terrorist, separatist and radical elements," he said.

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon also backed Modi's statement and said that he also reiterated the strong commitment his nation has to address "shared concerns over our respective interests in contributing to prosperous Indo-Pacific".

He described his meeting with PM Modi as a "very highly productive" one.

"I hope that our meeting has left PM Modi with no doubt about the profound depth of New Zealand's commitment to building a deep and enjoying relationship with India," he said during the joint address.

'100 years of sports relationship'

Additionally, PM Modi also noted how India and New Zealand share old relations when it comes to sports, in cricket, hockey or mountaineering.

He said the two nations have emphasised collaboration in sports coaching, exchange of players, sports science, psychology, medicine.

"We have also decided to celebrate 100 years of sports relationship between both countries in 2026. We have decided to work on an agreement to simplify the mobility of skilled workers and address the issue of illegal migration," he added.

With PTI, ANI inputs