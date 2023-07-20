Asked about Putin’s participation at G20 Summit, India’s non-committal response

NEW DELHI: India was on Thursday non-committal on the issue of participation of specific countries in the upcoming G20 Summit, saying there have been some confirmations after invitations were sent to member states, international organisations and nine guest countries.

Speculation has increased about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation following his decision to not attend Brics Summit in Johannesburg during August 22-24. (AFP File)

The G20 Summit will be hosted by India in New Delhi during September 9-10 and speculation has increased about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation following his decision to not attend the Brics Summit in Johannesburg during August 22-24.

“This is a physical summit and we would hope that all the invitees are able to participate in-person for this summit,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing while responding to a question on whether Russia had confirmed Putin’s participation in the G20 Summit.

Bagchi reiterated that the Indian side has sent invitations to all the G20 member states, the nine guest countries and international organisations. “There have been confirmations, I understand, but again I don’t have any specific response on any particular leader,” he said.

“I don’t think that would be fair to look at it that way, but yes, we are looking forward to welcoming the leaders here for our G20 leaders’ summit in September,” he added.

South Africa, the current president of Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), announced on Wednesday that it will host the first in-person summit since the Covid-19 pandemic in Johannesburg next month.

“The summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa. By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by foreign minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov,” the announcement said.

Bagchi said in response to another question that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the Brics Summit will be “announced at the appropriate time”.

While responding to yet another question, Bagchi said there were no bilateral discussions underway between India and Russia regarding the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal brokered by the UN last year to allow commercial export of grains and fertilisers from three Ukrainian ports. The deal expired on Monday after Russia quit the arrangement.

“We have been highlighting the need to address the food, fertiliser and fuel challenges that are affecting developing countries due to the conflict in Ukraine,” Bagchi said, noting that India’s permanent representative to the UN in New York had highlighted concerns about the latest developments.

India had welcomed the deal and its subsequent extensions and supported the UN secretary-general’s efforts to continue the initiative. “We hope for an early resolution to the present impasse,” Bagchi said.

