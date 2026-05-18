India, Norway seal pacts, upgrade bilateral ties to green strategic partnership

India and Norway on Monday elevated their ties to a green strategic partnership and concluded pacts for cooperation in health, space and digitalisation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre emphasised the importance of trust-based relations in an era of economic uncertainty and conflicts.

Modi – the first Indian premier to visit Norway in more than four decades. (AP)

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Modi – the first Indian premier to visit Norway in more than four decades – and Støre held talks at the Government Guest House that focused on bolstering trade and investment and stepping up collaboration in the green transition and renewable energy. The war in Ukraine and the West Asia conflict also figured in the talks in the context of the geopolitical churn on the global stage.

“The world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, conflict persists in many parts of the world. At this time, India and Europe are entering a new golden era of their relations,” Modi said at a joint media interaction, speaking in Hindi.

Støre added that democracies have to stand up against those who “weaponise” diplomacy, trade and technology. “At a time of rising protectionism and more tense geopolitical dynamics, it is more important than ever to stand together for a rule-based order,” he said against the backdrop of the turbulence created by the trade and tariff policies of the US.

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{{^usCountry}} The two leaders said that the new green strategic partnership will facilitate closer collaboration on technologies and research to drive the green transition in both countries. Modi said the partnership will help companies on both sides to develop global solutions in clean energy and green shipping that combine India’s scale, speed and talent with Norway’s technology and capital. Støre added the partnership will provide a foundation for work on “knowledge, resources and ambitions for the green transition”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two leaders said that the new green strategic partnership will facilitate closer collaboration on technologies and research to drive the green transition in both countries. Modi said the partnership will help companies on both sides to develop global solutions in clean energy and green shipping that combine India’s scale, speed and talent with Norway’s technology and capital. Støre added the partnership will provide a foundation for work on “knowledge, resources and ambitions for the green transition”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is only the second green strategic partnership concluded by India, after a similar understanding in 2020 with Denmark, which like Norway, is perceived as a leader in green technologies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is only the second green strategic partnership concluded by India, after a similar understanding in 2020 with Denmark, which like Norway, is perceived as a leader in green technologies. {{/usCountry}}

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The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on health signed by the two sides will foster cooperation in high-tech quality health services, digital health, artificial intelligence, research and health technology. Another MoU signed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Norwegian Space Agency will expand space cooperation.

A Digital Development Partnership Agreement will contribute to human development in countries of the Global South through India’s digital public infrastructure projects, Modi said. Støre noted that the two sides will deepen cooperation on digital public infrastructure and digital public goods.

The two sides also concluded an agreement on specialised consultancy services for building tunnels, and another pact on ocean energy projects.

Modi was earlier set to visit Norway for bilateral meetings and to co-chair the India-Nordic Summit in May 2025 but had to call off the trip in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack last April and India’s subsequent military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

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He alluded to those developments and said: “During that difficult time, Norway demonstrated true friendship by standing firmly with India against terrorism. Today, as I come to Norway, I express my heartfelt gratitude for that solidarity.”

Besides agreement on the reform of global institutions, Modi said India and Norway have a shared commitment to eradicate all forms of terrorism.

The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement signed last year by India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) – a four-nation bloc that includes Norway – is a blueprint for shared progress and prosperity and the two sides are acting to “translate the promises of this agreement into outcomes,” Modi said.

The trade deal also aims to attract $100 billion in investments and create a million jobs in India over 15 years, and steps to implement these provisions are understood to have figured in the talks between the two leaders.

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Modi said the two also agreed to expand research cooperation in sustainability, ocean energy, geology and health, and to connect universities and start-up ecosystems in engineering, AI, and cybersecurity. He further underscored Norway’s importance for collaboration in Arctic and polar research. “We are grateful to Norway for the operations of India’s Arctic research station Himadri,” he said.

Referring to Norway’s decision to join the New Delhi-led Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, Modi said the two major maritime nations will strengthen cooperation in the marine economy and maritime security.

Støre also highlighted the importance of strengthening contacts with countries with shared values despite differences in times of uncertainties, polarisation and conflicts. “Differences there may be, they are small compared to the big challenges out there on the world scene, and we need to work together,” he said without elaborating.

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“Norway and India do not always see eye to eye on all issues. Nobody does. And we are both respectful democracies who handle those issues in ways that live up to democratic standards,” Støre said, adding that “cooperation delivers better results than unilateralism and isolation” in addressing global challenges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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