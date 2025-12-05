‘India not neutral’: PM Modi sides with peace ahead of Vladimir Putin meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a message of peace ahead of his bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin at New Delhi's Hyderabad House. Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)

While referring to the Russia-Ukraine War, Modi told Putin that India was “not neutral” but in fact “on the side of peace”.

“India is on the side of peace. We always support peace,” Modi said before the start of the meeting.

Putin told PM Modi that he was grateful for the attention India was paying to peace efforts on Ukraine.

Russia and India have relations in the military sphere, as well as in space development, artificial intelligence, and other areas, Putin said.

"We plan to move forward in all these areas," he added