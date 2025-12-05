Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘India not neutral’: PM Modi sides with peace ahead of Vladimir Putin meet

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 12:24 pm IST

‘India not neutral’: PM Modi sides with peace ahead of Vladimir Putin meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a message of peace ahead of his bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin at New Delhi's Hyderabad House.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)

While referring to the Russia-Ukraine War, Modi told Putin that India was “not neutral” but in fact “on the side of peace”.

“India is on the side of peace. We always support peace,” Modi said before the start of the meeting.

Putin told PM Modi that he was grateful for the attention India was paying to peace efforts on Ukraine.

Russia and India have relations in the military sphere, as well as in space development, artificial intelligence, and other areas, Putin said.

"We plan to move forward in all these areas," he added

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘India not neutral’: PM Modi sides with peace ahead of Vladimir Putin meet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On