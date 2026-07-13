India observes one-day national mourning to honour Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

India is observing a one-day national mourning on Monday, July 13, to honour Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, who died at the age of 74 on Sunday.

Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, former emir who transformed his country into one of the wealthiest in the world, dies at the age of 74 (Reuters)

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As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India on Monday, and there will be no official entertainment, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Also Read | India declares a day of mourning for Father Amir of Qatar

‘True friend of India’: PM Modi

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Sheikh Hamad and described him as a true friend of India and a visionary leader who led the development of Qatar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Sheikh Hamad and described him as a true friend of India and a visionary leader who led the development of Qatar. {{/usCountry}}

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“A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024,” Modi said on social media.

PM Modi conveyed his condolences to the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the royal family and people of Qatar.

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Also Read | India declares one-day national mourning for Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

One-day national mourning on July 13

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government had declared a one-day national mourning on July 13 as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar.

"The Government of India has declared one-day national mourning tomorrow, July 13, 2026, as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away today. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the MEA stated.

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Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju is expected to visit Qatar shortly to convey condolences on behalf of the Indian government, the statement said.

Sheikh Hamad's life and contributions

The Father Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, died at the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan, State of Qatar, said earlier.

"With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late - may God have mercy on him - His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning," the Amiri Diwan said in a statement on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, was a key architect of the energy-rich country's rapid transformation.

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During his reign, Qatar witnessed significant economic, social and cultural development that strengthened its standing on the international stage.

He spearheaded major economic investments and expanded international partnerships as Qatar emerged as the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Following his death, Qatar announced a four-day period of public mourning beginning Sunday.

The Indian community in Qatar also grew substantially during Sheikh Hamad's reign. He paid official visits to India in 1999, 2005 and 2012, further strengthening bilateral ties.

(with inputs from Rezaul H Laskar)