Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
India's strike on air bases forced Pakistan to request ceasefire, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar admits

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2025 02:18 PM IST

Ishaq Dar clearly stated that India struck Nur Khan and Shorkot air bases in Rawalpindi and Punjab province during Operation Sindoor.

In a rare and open admission, Pakistan's deputy prime minister, Ishaq Dar, confirmed that it was Islamabad that requested a ceasefire after two of their key air bases were hit by India.

The May 10 strike took out the northern air command-control network at Nur Khan airbase in Chaklala. (AP)
The May 10 strike took out the northern air command-control network at Nur Khan airbase in Chaklala. (AP)

While speaking on a television news show, Dar clearly stated that India struck Nur Khan and Shorkot air bases in Rawalpindi and Punjab province as part of Operation Sindoor, which was carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Former army chiefs briefed on Operation Sindoor’s execution, impact

"Unfortunately, India once again launched missile strikes at 2:30 AM. They attacked the Nur Khan Air Base and Shorkot Air Base. Within 45 minutes, Saudi Prince Faisal called me. He said he had just learnt about my conversation with (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio. He asked if he was authorised to talk to (India's External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar and convey that we are ready if they (India) stop. I said yes, brother, you can. He then called me back, saying he had conveyed the same to Jaishankar," Dar can be heard saying in a now-viral video.

Earlier, Islamabad admitted that its jet indeed suffered damage due to the Indian armed forces' attack.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed that “only one aircraft” of Pakistan suffered “minor damage”, without providing details about the aircraft, reported PTI.

Also Read | Donald Trump steps back from taking credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire: ‘Two very smart leaders decided’

However, an Indian Air Force officer, Air Marshal AK Bharti, director general of air operations, said on Sunday that India shot down a few high-tech fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force during Operation Sindoor. He indicated that there were combat losses on the Indian side, too, but the fighter pilots were back home.

Operation Sindoor

About two weeks after the April 22 terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

