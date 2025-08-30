India Post extends suspension to all mail categories for US, citing duty rule confusion

New Delhi: The department of posts has suspended all categories of mail to the United States (US) — including letters, documents, and gift items worth up to $100 — just days after halting parcel services, amid confusion over new US import duty regulations. The department of posts has suspended all categories of mail, including letters, documents, and gift items worth up to $100. (Representative photo)

Citing carriers’ inability to transport US-bound mail and the absence of clear regulatory mechanisms, the department of posts has ordered a complete suspension of all mail categories to the US.

“In view of the inability of carriers to transport U.S.-bound mail, and undefined regulatory mechanisms, it has now been decided to completely suspend booking of all categories of mail, including letters/documents and gifts value upto USD, destined to the USA,” a notice issued by the department of posts on Friday said.

“The department is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to restore services at the earliest. In case any item that has already been booked and could not be dispatched, postage refund can be claimed. Inconvenience caused to our esteemed customers is deeply regretted,” it further read.

Last month, the Trump administration announced it will scrap the global “de minimis” rule for all countries, which let goods under $800 enter the US with minimal paperwork, starting August 29. This means every parcel entering the US will now attract customs duties, except small gifts under $100, as per an Executive Order issued on July 30.

“We have no other alternative but to suspend. We can’t go on inconveniencing the customers,” deputy director general (IR&GB) LK Dash told HT.

Speaking on why gifts and letters under $100 — exempt from customs duties — were suspended, LK Dash said, “If airlines refuse to carry the parcels, we simply have no alternative.”

The US order says airlines or other approved agencies must collect and pay customs duties on parcels. But the US has not yet explained who these agencies will be or how the duty collection system will work. Because of this confusion, airlines have said they cannot carry parcels to the US.

India Post sends an average of 3 tonnes of cargo daily to the US — around 100 to 200 tonnes each month. India Post has not yet explored temporary tie-ups with private couriers but may start talks soon to see if such routing is possible.

Reportedly, more than 25 countries have suspended outbound postal services to the US, citing uncertainties around transit arrangements.